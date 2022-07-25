Overview

Dr. Naishaj Shah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at MDVIP - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.