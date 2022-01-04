Overview

Dr. Nairi Berner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Berner works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.