Dr. Naira Kocharian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kocharian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naira Kocharian, MD
Overview
Dr. Naira Kocharian, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from EREVAN MEDICAL INSTITUTION and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Kocharian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scripps Memorial Hospital-la Jolla9888 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 626-4123
- 2 9850 Genesee Ave Ste 340, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 750-2166
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kocharian?
She is a great Dr. Very pleasant and very smart and very nice to work with. My son had a craniotomy with postop seizures and he really liked how she explained everything
About Dr. Naira Kocharian, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Armenian
- 1992816532
Education & Certifications
- EREVAN MEDICAL INSTITUTION
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kocharian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kocharian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kocharian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kocharian works at
Dr. Kocharian has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kocharian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kocharian speaks Armenian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kocharian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kocharian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kocharian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kocharian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.