Dr. Ambarian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naira Ambarian, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Naira Ambarian, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
She is well educated and very helpful Dr.
About Dr. Naira Ambarian, DO
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
