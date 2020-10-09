Overview

Dr. Naira Ambarian, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Ambarian works at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Combination Drug Dependence and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.