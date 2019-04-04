Overview

Dr. Nainesh Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastric Ulcer and Duodenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.