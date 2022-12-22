Overview

Dr. Naina Sinha Gregory, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Sinha Gregory works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Lipid Disorders and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.