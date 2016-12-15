Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naina Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naina Mehta, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
1
Robert M. Faber MD PA100 W Gore St Ste 405, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-9340
2
Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children92 W Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-9340Monday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pmSaturday6:00am - 6:00pmSunday6:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehta is a amazing doctor. She takes the time you need to discuss any concerns you may have, I have nevered felt rushed by her. You may have to wait a little to see her but well worth it. You can tell that she truly cares about helping children.
About Dr. Naina Mehta, MD
- Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
- English, Gujarati
- 1487668851
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL
