Dr. Naina Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naina Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naina Gross, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Gross works at
Locations
-
1
Warren Clinic Pediatric Neurosurgery6151 S Yale Ave Ste 2403, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-1710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?
Dr. Gross treated my brain tumor when I was 15 years old. Her professionalism and kindness were so valuable throughout the experience. I have continued to follow up with her for the past 12 years and each year I'm even more grateful for her.
About Dr. Naina Gross, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1649200429
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.