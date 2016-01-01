Overview

Dr. Naima Zilkha, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Zilkha works at Mark R Fleckner MD PC in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Floaters and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.