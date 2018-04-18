Dr. Naima Zaheer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaheer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naima Zaheer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naima Zaheer, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Zaheer works at
Locations
Naima Zaheer M D3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 780, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 805-4252
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have a long history of multiple infections difficult to treat. Dr Zaheer was not only compassionate and kind but very knowledgeable. Twice I have fallen under her can I believe that finally after 20 years of endless antibiotics I will leave her care infection free. Dr. explains her plan why she implemented the plan and what I can expect. So very grateful that I fell under her care this will be the end of a long difficult infection. Thank you Doctor
About Dr. Naima Zaheer, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1447412192
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital
- Harlem Hospital
- Sindh Medical College
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaheer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaheer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaheer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaheer works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaheer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaheer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaheer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaheer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.