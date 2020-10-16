Dr. Naim Nazha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naim Nazha, MD
Overview
Dr. Naim Nazha, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Northfield, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Nazha works at
Locations
-
1
Nazha Cancer Center411 New Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225 Directions (609) 383-6033
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nazha?
Dr. Nazha is a very caring and knowledgeable doctor. Wouldn’t want to go to anyone else
About Dr. Naim Nazha, MD
- Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1730136854
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Atlantic City Med Ctr
- Damascus Univ
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazha works at
Dr. Nazha has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nazha speaks Arabic.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.