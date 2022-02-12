Dr. Naim Bashir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bashir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naim Bashir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naim Bashir, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Rappahannock General Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Bashir works at
Locations
Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center8266 Atlee Rd Ste 229, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 764-7491
Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center5875 Bremo Rd Ste 709, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 673-8160
Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital Sleep Lab13520 HULL STREET RD, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 595-1430
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Rappahannock General Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bashir has treated my daughter and myself. My case was straight forward and my daughter's is not. He has taken my concerns seriously and listened and explained when I did not understand. When I questioned his plan of treatment, he explained, adjusted and made sure we were both comfortable with how we were going forward. He has been the most non judgemental doctor I have seen in years. I honestly wish he could be my primary.
About Dr. Naim Bashir, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1932134558
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bashir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bashir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.