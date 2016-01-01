See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lawrence Township, NJ
Dr. Naila Wasti, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (6)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Naila Wasti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Wasti works at Capital Health Primary Care in Lawrence Township, NJ with other offices in Trenton, NJ and East Windsor, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Capital Health Primary Care
    Capital Health Primary Care
4056 Quakerbridge Rd Ste 101, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648
(609) 528-9150
  2
    Capital Health Primary Care Nottingham
    Capital Health Primary Care Nottingham
1700 Nottingham Way, Trenton, NJ 08619
(609) 303-4450
  3
    RWJ Medical Associates
    RWJ Medical Associates
569 Abbington Dr Ste 4, East Windsor, NJ 08520
(609) 448-7465

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Capital Health Regional Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Influenza (Flu)
Headache
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Yeast Infections
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Naila Wasti, MD

    Internal Medicine
    34 years of experience
    English, Urdu
    1740230051
    Education & Certifications

    Capital Health System-Fuld Campus
    Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Internal Medicine
