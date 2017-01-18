Dr. Naila Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naila Rana, MD
Dr. Naila Rana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Human Touch Home Health19455 Deerfield Ave Ste 310, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions
Neurology Care Center44055 Riverside Pkwy Ste 106A, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (703) 724-9376
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Her staff is good about getting things done in a timely manner getting in they offer same day apt and she as a doctor is very friendly and explains things very well she is not like most doctors that go straight to medications she does further testing and evaluation before she does the over all plan
- Vanderbilt University
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Rana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rana has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.
