Dr. Naila Rana, MD

Neurology
2.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Naila Rana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Rana works at Human Touch Home Health in Lansdowne, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Human Touch Home Health
    19455 Deerfield Ave Ste 310, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Neurology Care Center
    44055 Riverside Pkwy Ste 106A, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 724-9376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Abdominal Seizure Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Capital
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jan 18, 2017
    Her staff is good about getting things done in a timely manner getting in they offer same day apt and she as a doctor is very friendly and explains things very well she is not like most doctors that go straight to medications she does further testing and evaluation before she does the over all plan
    Lesly V. in Ashburn, va — Jan 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Naila Rana, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1194879643
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    • Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naila Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rana works at Human Touch Home Health in Lansdowne, VA. View the full address on Dr. Rana’s profile.

    Dr. Rana has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

