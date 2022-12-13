Overview

Dr. Naila Ramiz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Ramiz works at Primary Care Consultants in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.