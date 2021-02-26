Overview

Dr. Naila Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at NORTHEAST NEPHROLOGY CONSULTANTS INC in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.