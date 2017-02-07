Dr. Chekuru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naidu Chekuru, MD
Dr. Naidu Chekuru, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sri Venkatesvara MC, Tirupati and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.
Pulmonory Associates of Lubbock Llp3621 22nd St Ste 400, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 791-8488
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
I visited Dr. Chekuru on the 2nd and was greatly impressed by the care I received and for the personal attention given me during my visit. The staff was very professional and has a wonderful attitude about patient care. Dr. Chekuru himself is someone I am proud to recommend.
About Dr. Naidu Chekuru, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1073515433
- Downstate Va Med Ctr
- Brooklyn-Cumberland MC
- Brooklyn-Cumberland MC
- Sri Venkatesvara MC, Tirupati
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
