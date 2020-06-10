Dr. Naida Cemalovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cemalovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naida Cemalovic, MD
Dr. Naida Cemalovic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zagreb Med Fak Zagreb Croatia and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens.
May Healthy Kids Pediatric P.c3016 30th Dr, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Naida is a staple in Astoria. Her expertise, knowledge and care for the patient shows with every appointment. The office is super clean, am seen right away and she always answers my questions and takes her time.
About Dr. Naida Cemalovic, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- Female
- University Of Zagreb Med Fak Zagreb Croatia
- Mount Sinai Queens
Dr. Cemalovic has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cemalovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cemalovic speaks Croatian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cemalovic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cemalovic.
