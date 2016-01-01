Dr. Nai-Lun Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nai-Lun Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nai-Lun Chang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
1
Suny Downstate Medical Center University Hospital of Brooklyn
450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203
(718) 270-1568
Monday-Sunday 9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Healthier Cardiovascular Specialties - Excelsior Integrated Medical Group
1865 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11214
(718) 975-8778
Tuesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Healthier Cardiovascular Specialties - Excelsior Integrated Medical Group
762 59th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220
(718) 393-5333
Monday-Sunday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nai-Lun Chang, MD
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Fukien, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1639425689
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Medical Center - Cardiovascular Medicine
- New York Medical College - Internal Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine - St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Cantonese, Fukien, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
