Dr. Nahreen Mamoon, MD
Dr. Nahreen Mamoon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
R. & R. Medical Care PC8731 168th Pl, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 297-3220
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Good doctor. Much better than other Bengali doctors like Shamim Begum or doctor Afzal.
About Dr. Nahreen Mamoon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Mamoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mamoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mamoon works at
Dr. Mamoon speaks Bengali.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamoon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mamoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mamoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.