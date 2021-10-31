Dr. Calixte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nahomy Calixte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nahomy Calixte, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Calixte works at
Locations
Watson Clinic Main1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7519Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
South Lake Hospital Joe H and Loretta Scott16966 Cagan Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL 34714 Directions (352) 536-8761
Fresenius Care Four Corners503 Cagan View Rd, Clermont, FL 34714 Directions (352) 394-9511
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had kidney stones in 2018. Then Dr. Calixte moved to another hospital an hour away from my home, but I continue going to her because she was not only through doctor, but a caring person. I highly recommend her as a physician.
About Dr. Nahomy Calixte, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1033401625
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calixte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calixte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calixte has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calixte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Calixte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calixte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calixte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calixte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.