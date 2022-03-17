Overview

Dr. Nahla Merhi, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They graduated from American University of Beirut-Medical Center and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Merhi works at Suburban Gynecology in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL and Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Cervicitis and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.