Dr. Nahla Merhi, MD

Gynecology
2.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nahla Merhi, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They graduated from American University of Beirut-Medical Center and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Merhi works at Suburban Gynecology in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL and Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Cervicitis and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Suburban Gynecology LLC
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 375, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 717-8727
    Amita Health Healing Arts Pavilion Plainfield
    16615 S Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 717-8727
    Suburban Gyencology
    301 Madison St Ste 307, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 717-8727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • Palos Community Hospital
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nahla Merhi, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104928498
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lutheran Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut-Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nahla Merhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Merhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merhi has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Cervicitis and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Merhi speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Merhi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.