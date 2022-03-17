Dr. Nahla Merhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nahla Merhi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nahla Merhi, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They graduated from American University of Beirut-Medical Center and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Merhi works at
Locations
Suburban Gynecology LLC1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 375, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 717-8727
Amita Health Healing Arts Pavilion Plainfield16615 S Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (815) 717-8727
Suburban Gyencology301 Madison St Ste 307, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 717-8727
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Nahla Merhi by my Primary Doctor because of uterine prolapse. She is a very busy Doctor so I had waited almost three months for an appointment. I was very pleased to find she was very professional and compassionate in her manner. She gave me great confidence in her diagnosis of my condition and recommendation for surgery.
About Dr. Nahla Merhi, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1104928498
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Med Center
- American University of Beirut-Medical Center
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merhi has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Cervicitis and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Merhi speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Merhi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.