Overview

Dr. Nahla Dahr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Dahr works at Corwin A. Thomas, DO in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.