Overview

Dr. Nahida Islam, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Islam works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.