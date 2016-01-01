Dr. Nahida Islam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Islam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nahida Islam, MD
Overview
Dr. Nahida Islam, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Islam works at
Locations
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Marlborough Hospital
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nahida Islam, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Islam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Islam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Islam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Islam works at
Dr. Islam has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Islam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Islam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Islam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Islam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Islam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.