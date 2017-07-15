Dr. Nahid Hamoui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamoui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nahid Hamoui, MD
Overview
Dr. Nahid Hamoui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Hamoui works at
Locations
-
1
Nahid Hamoui MD Inc.16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 604, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 336-8761
-
2
Heather R Macdonald MD A Medical Corporation16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 160, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 557-0186
-
3
Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (949) 336-8761MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamoui?
I cannot say enough about how wonderful Dr. Hamoui is! When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was nervous and scared. But, after meeting Dr. Hamoui, I knew I was in good hands, and that I had selected a caring and compassionate doctor. When she assured me that I would be ok, I knew I would be. I am now about 2 months into this journey, and Dr. Hamoui has been a blessing. She takes the initiative to call and make sure you are ok, explains everything, and has a calm and reassuring manner.
About Dr. Nahid Hamoui, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1225067465
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamoui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamoui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamoui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamoui works at
Dr. Hamoui has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamoui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamoui speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamoui. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamoui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamoui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamoui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.