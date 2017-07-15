Overview

Dr. Nahid Hamoui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Hamoui works at Irvine Colorectal Surgery in Irvine, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.