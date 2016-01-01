Dr. Naheed Vandewalle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandewalle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naheed Vandewalle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naheed Vandewalle, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
Dr. Vandewalle works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group111 Norwich Ave, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 972-5107
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vandewalle?
About Dr. Naheed Vandewalle, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1760517288
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Ctr
- Civil Hosp
- Fatima Jinnah Med Coll
- Govt Medical College
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandewalle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandewalle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandewalle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandewalle works at
Dr. Vandewalle has seen patients for Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vandewalle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vandewalle speaks Hindi and Urdu.
Dr. Vandewalle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandewalle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandewalle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandewalle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.