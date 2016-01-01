Overview

Dr. Naheed Vandewalle, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.



Dr. Vandewalle works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.