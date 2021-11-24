Dr. Bashir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naheed Bashir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naheed Bashir, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ST MARY'S SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Bashir works at
Locations
Missouri Spine and Pain Mgmt.1 Bronze Pointe Blvd Ste 1A, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 233-7055
Mt Vernon Neurology Sc2605 MAIN ST, Mount Vernon, IL 62864 Directions (618) 315-6577
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Bashier to both my family and friends if they have chronic pain. She truly cares about your pain and quality of life. She takes her time and is very thorough. Her nurse practioner Ashleigh is also the sweetest kindest intelligent I Nurse practioner I have ever had. I have been a pain patient for many years and I had some very rude doctors who didn't care how bad I hurt. I'm blessed to have found Doctor Bashier. Her office is clean as well as the restroom. The office staff is very friendly and helpful. I pray Doctor stays on the area.
About Dr. Naheed Bashir, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1245355916
Education & Certifications
- ST MARY'S SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bashir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bashir has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bashir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.