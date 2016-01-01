Dr. Nahed Sayed Mikhael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayed Mikhael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nahed Sayed Mikhael, MD
Dr. Nahed Sayed Mikhael, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Nahed A Mikhael MD7501 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 238-3201
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1003962226
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sayed Mikhael accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayed Mikhael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayed Mikhael speaks Arabic.
