Overview

Dr. Nahad Wassel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Wassel works at Stride Medical LLC in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.