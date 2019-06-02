Dr. Nah Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nah Moon, MD
Overview
Dr. Nah Moon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Moon works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente San Marcos Outpatient Medical Center400 Craven Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078 Directions (619) 528-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moon?
Dr Moon has been my OBGYN for 4 years now and have gone through 2 pregnancies with me. She’s intelligent, educated, caring, compassionate... the list goes on! She’s a great listener and will come up with reasonable solutions for you as well :) not only being amazing at what she does - she’s funny!
About Dr. Nah Moon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1740501378
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moon works at
Dr. Moon has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.