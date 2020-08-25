See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Concord, MA
Dr. Nagy Mikael, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (27)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nagy Mikael, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, MA. 

Dr. Mikael works at Alpha Medical Associates PC in Concord, MA with other offices in Weston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New England Pain Associates PC - Concord
    747 Main St Ste 201, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 369-7772
    Acton Concord Medical Associates PC
    590 South Ave, Weston, MA 02493 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 899-7100

  • Emerson Hospital

Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Aug 25, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Mikael for over 20 years! I followed him from Lexington to Concord and continue to see him even though I now live in a different county. He's kind, listens well and remembers me and any health issues I've had. I hope to be his patient until he retires!
    Suzanne Moyle — Aug 25, 2020
    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    • 1881652618
    Dr. Mikael has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mikael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikael. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikael.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.