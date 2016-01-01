Overview

Dr. Nagy Bebawy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Bebawy works at Aghapy Medical Group Inc in Huntington Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.