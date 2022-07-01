See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Nagwa Lamaie, MD

Sleep Medicine
5 (45)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nagwa Lamaie, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.

Dr. Lamaie works at Sleep Therapy Research Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    James M.Andry, MD PA
    5290 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-6000
  2. 2
    5282 Medical Dr Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 01, 2022
    Dr. Lamaie is the ultimate caring, smart, compassionate, empathetic, knowledgeable, and easily acceptable primary care physician I have had the privilege to know as a patient over many years. I was referred to her by another physician for evaluation and treatment of years of restless leg syndrome symptoms. After assessing and evaluating my current treatment regimen (which wasn't working), she initiated a new approach to treat my symptoms. She started out with minimal dosing of new prescription medications and vitamin supplements to change to a new approach in solving my RLS symptoms. She re-evaluated me weekly to assess effectiveness of the new treatment regime. Based upon that, she made incremental adjustments and within 2 months her treatment plan essentially eliminated my RLS symptoms!
    Michael Smith — Jul 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nagwa Lamaie, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Arabic
    • 1417130485
    Education & Certifications

    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nagwa Lamaie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamaie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lamaie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamaie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamaie works at Sleep Therapy Research Center in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lamaie’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamaie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamaie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamaie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamaie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

