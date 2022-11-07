Overview

Dr. Nagraj Kasi, MB BS is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Kasi works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.