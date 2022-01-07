See All Plastic Surgeons in Omaha, NE
Dr. Nagi Ayoub, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nagi Ayoub, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.

Dr. Ayoub works at Westfield Plastic Surgery Center in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nagi T Ayoub MD PC
    9900 Nicholas St Ste 300, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 829-6384
  2. 2
    Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
    800 Mercy Dr, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 829-6384
  3. 3
    Chi Health Bergan Mercy Laboratory
    7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 390-6060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Burn Injuries
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Burn Injuries
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 07, 2022
    A doctor that cares. I have been on a journey to get a problem with my breast augmentation addressed. I knew I finally was with the right doctor when Dr. Ayoub walked into the room. For several years I have been dealing with increasing scar tissue in my right breast. The shape of my breast was changing and it was becoming hard. When Dr. Ayoub walked in the exam room door he was reading my MRI report. He then told me that this visit would be a medical visit. He then ordered that an aspiration be done for testing. My prayers had been answered. I finally found a doctor that was concerned about my health and was approaching this as a medical condition. Only after receiving the initial test results, which were negative, did we proceed to the cosmetic procedure to remove the implants, have a capsulectomy, and a breast lift. I am cancer free and the breast lift results have far exceeded expectations. Oh, I cannot forget the staff. They are wonderful! Thank Dr. Ayoub and Staff!
    — Jan 07, 2022
    About Dr. Nagi Ayoub, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639228877
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nagi Ayoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayoub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayoub has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayoub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayoub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

