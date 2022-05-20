Overview

Dr. Naghmeh Tebyanian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Tebyanian works at Virginia Heart & Vascular Center in Springfield, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.