Dr. Tebyanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naghmeh Tebyanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naghmeh Tebyanian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Tebyanian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Heart & Vascular Center6136 Brandon Ave, Springfield, VA 22150 Directions (703) 866-3131
- 2 2800 S Shirlington Rd, Arlington, VA 22206 Directions (703) 866-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tebyanian?
She was thorough and provided detailed information about my husband's care. As a nurse, I was impressed by her expertise and ability to work with us on his plan of care.
About Dr. Naghmeh Tebyanian, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1659310043
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tebyanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tebyanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tebyanian works at
Dr. Tebyanian has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tebyanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tebyanian speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tebyanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tebyanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tebyanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tebyanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.