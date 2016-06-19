See All Pediatricians in Altoona, WI
Dr. Naghma Husain, MB BS

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Naghma Husain, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Altoona, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Husain works at Prevea Health in Altoona, WI with other offices in Eau Claire, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building
    3119 Woodman Dr, Altoona, WI 54720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 717-6850
  2. 2
    Marshfield Clinic Eau Claire
    2116 Craig Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 858-4077
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
  • HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Naghma Husain, MB BS

    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265528251
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naghma Husain, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Husain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

