Overview

Dr. Nagham Al-Zubidi, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.



Dr. Al-Zubidi works at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.