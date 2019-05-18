Dr. Nagham Al-Zubidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Zubidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nagham Al-Zubidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nagham Al-Zubidi, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Dr. Al-Zubidi works at
MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd # 1445, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 563-3031Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Zubidi?
Excellent Doctor
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1619265717
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Al-Zubidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Zubidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Zubidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Zubidi works at
Dr. Al-Zubidi has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Zubidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Zubidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Zubidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Zubidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Zubidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.