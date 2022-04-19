Dr. Nancy Daggubati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daggubati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Daggubati, MD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Daggubati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U and is affiliated with Eastland Memorial Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center, North Runnels Hospital, Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Daggubati works at
Locations
-
1
Hendrick Clinic Cardiology1201 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 793-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastland Memorial Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
- North Runnels Hospital
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center
- Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daggubati?
Dr. Nageswari (my mother-in-law called her Nancy) Daggubati is definitely one of the best practitioners in the field of medicine. My appointment was thorough enough to match my condition but not too long. She is very compassionate and kind. I could tell that she cared, a quality that is largely lost today among many of her colleagues. She described the condition that I was diagnosed with very well and at a level I could understand.
About Dr. Nancy Daggubati, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1518065135
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn-Cumberland Hosp
- Govt Genl Hosp
- Kakatiya Med Coll, Osmania U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daggubati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daggubati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daggubati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daggubati works at
Dr. Daggubati has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daggubati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Daggubati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daggubati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daggubati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daggubati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.