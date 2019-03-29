Dr. Nageswara Mandava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nageswara Mandava, MD
Overview
Dr. Nageswara Mandava, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Rangaraya MC, Andhra U and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 14601 45th Ave Ste 405, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5202
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Several years ago, I was blessed to meet with Dr. Nageswara Mandava, Chairman of Surgery at Flushing Hospital Medical Center. I encountered a compassionate, soft spoken doctor that took his time to explain all the details pertaining to my surgery. I had a great experience with no complications, I am happy to have chosen Dr. Mandava as my surgeon and highly recommend him to my family, friends and co-workers.
About Dr. Nageswara Mandava, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Pk Meml Inst
- Catholic Med Ctr
- Rangaraya MC, Andhra U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandava has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandava has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandava.
