Dr. Nageswara Guntupalli, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (24)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nageswara Guntupalli, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.

Dr. Guntupalli works at Aurora Charter Oak Hosp Outpt in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Marijuana Addiction and Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Charter Oak Hospital
    1161 E Covina Blvd, Covina, CA 91724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 966-1632
  2. 2
    Citrus Psychiatric Medical Clinic Inc.
    500 W Badillo St, Covina, CA 91722 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 339-0288

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 03, 2022
    I love this doctor even with all the years in his field he really listens to me he listens very carefully and he takes into consideration when I’m feeling and he gives me feedback on that and he allows you to have a say so in your recovery and your release or discharge and he knows when somebody is in trouble he’s just all around super good doctor
    Victor — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Nageswara Guntupalli, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790886174
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
