Overview

Dr. Nagesh Kohli, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Kohli works at Ocala Lung and Critical Care in Ocala, FL with other offices in Summerfield, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Pneumonia and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.