Dr. Nagendra Natarajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nagendra Natarajan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fremont, NE. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Midlands, Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Natarajan works at
Locations
-
1
Fremont Office450 E 23rd St, Fremont, NE 68025 Directions (402) 941-7030
-
2
Oncology Hematology West PC7500 Mercy Rd Ste 1300, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 393-3110
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Midlands
- Methodist Fremont Health
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant man, has taken superb care of our mother during a very difficult time, his bedside manner and compassion are testimate to the type of person that he is.
About Dr. Nagendra Natarajan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu
- 1124245618
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Med Sch
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Western Kentucky University/Bowling Green Medical Center
- Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
