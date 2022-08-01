Dr. Nagavardhan Vasuki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasuki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nagavardhan Vasuki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Bethesda Hospital East.
Locations
-
1
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 794-4170Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches1397 Medical Park Blvd Ste 300, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 794-4169
-
3
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches - Cardiology5401 S Congress Ave Ste 102, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 794-4168Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the receptionist, to the nurses and assistants, all the way to Dr. Vasuki, everyone in this practice is top notch, extremely pleasant and caring. I highly recommend Dr. Vasuki, he’s very knowledgeable and personable, I trust him completely with my care. Never an issue to get appointments within a reasonable timeframe and always ready to help. Very pleased and thankful.
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1790969137
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasuki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasuki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasuki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasuki has seen patients for Angina, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasuki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasuki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasuki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasuki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasuki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.