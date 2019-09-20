Overview

Dr. Nagashree Seetharamu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Seetharamu works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, ENT Cancer and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.