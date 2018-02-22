See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Pediatrics
Dr. Nagaratnamma Madireddy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Madireddy works at Champaign Dental Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Medical Group
    568 E Herndon Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 224-7990

Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(7)
Feb 22, 2018
Also this office has the same team the same family when I come in rather it be with my 15 year old or 2 year old it's so comfortable for them
Galindo in Sanger Ca — Feb 22, 2018
About Dr. Nagaratnamma Madireddy, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • English, Spanish
  • Female
  • 1356337505
Education & Certifications

  • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center|New York Methodist Hospital|Ny Mc
  • Genl Hosp
  • UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nagaratnamma Madireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Madireddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Madireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Madireddy works at Champaign Dental Group in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Madireddy’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Madireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madireddy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.