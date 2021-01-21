Overview

Dr. Nagaratina Salem, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Salem works at Craig Ranch Pediatrics in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.