Dr. Nagaratina Salem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nagaratina Salem, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Medical City Plano.
Locations
Nagaratina Salem, M.D.6850 Tpc Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (214) 383-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best. I have been to so many Doctor. After I came to her, my children are really in good hand. Staffs are really friendly and understanding.
About Dr. Nagaratina Salem, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Spanish and Tamil
- 1093763443
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech University Health Science Center
- Kilpauk Med Coll
- Kilpauk Medical College
- Ps Senior Secondary School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salem speaks Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Spanish and Tamil.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.