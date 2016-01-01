See All Pediatricians in North Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Nagarathna Prabhuram, MD

Pediatrics
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nagarathna Prabhuram, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Jjm Med College Mysore University Davangere Karnataka India and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Prabhuram works at Central Jersey Pediatrics in North Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Jersey Pediatrics PC
    1553 Ruth Rd Ste 2, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 515-4573
    American Pediatrics Group
    2864 State Route 27 Ste D, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 515-3957

Hospital Affiliations
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Viral Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Viral Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever

Viral Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Febrile Convulsion
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Infant Care
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Separation Anxiety
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Warts
Wheezing
Yeast Infections

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Nagarathna Prabhuram, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 24 years of experience
  • English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil
  • 1891930947
Education & Certifications

  • Jjm Med College Mysore University Davangere Karnataka India
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nagarathna Prabhuram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prabhuram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Prabhuram has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Prabhuram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Prabhuram works at Central Jersey Pediatrics in North Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Prabhuram’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Prabhuram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prabhuram.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prabhuram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prabhuram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

