Dr. Nagaraja Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Nagaraja Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Locations
Suncoast Arrhythmia Care15004 CORTEZ BLVD, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6031Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Cardiology Group7614 Jacque Rd Ste C, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-2188Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I consulted Dr. Raj for my mother’s heart condition. He was excellent, very caring and gave his sincere opinion. I would definitely recommend him
About Dr. Nagaraja Sharma, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
