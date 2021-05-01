Overview

Dr. Nagaraja Oruganti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with Henry Ford Hospital Detroit MI



Dr. Oruganti works at Digestive Specialists, Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Huber Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.